Jacob Abel, Abel Motorsports advance to Indy Lights

Abel Motorsports and its driver Jacob Abel (pictured above) are moving up the Road to Indy ladder from the Indy Pro 2000 category to Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires for 2022. The move follows completion of their second full-season effort in Indy Pro 2000 and a restructuring of the team before the 2021 season, and construction of a new team headquarters in Speedway Indiana. John Brunner, previously with Belardi Auto Racing’s Indy Lights program. will manage the team.

“With Roger Penske and his team taking control of the Indy Lights series and the positive changes within our team, we feel like right now is the perfect opportunity to progress,” said team owner Bill Abel. “Jacob has really progressed as a driver in the past couple of years, and with the new additions to the team we feel that Jacob has everything he needs to move up the ladder.”

Butler University sophomore Jacob Abel has graduated from USF2000 into Indy Pro 2000 all while running with Racers Edge Motorsports in SRO GT World Challenge America, driving an Acura NSX GT3.

“This is the logical next step for the team and I. This will be one of the bigger challenges I have faced in my racing career but with the team I have around me and their Indy Lights experience I know I have the tools to succeed,” said Jacob Abel. “Also having Partners like Crosley Brands continuing their support of me and the team means a lot. I love representing them and having them around, and I hope I can deliver them some more trips to victory lane.”