Menards renews Team Penske Cup Series partnership

Team Penske and Menards announced today that the home improvement store chain will continue to build on its partnership with the team in 2022. Menards will sponsor both the No. 2 Ford Mustang that will be driven by NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender Austin Cindric, as well as the No. 12 Ford Mustang raced by Ryan Blaney. In addition, Menards will also continue to support the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, driven by Cup Series rookie Harrison Burton in 2022.

“We’ve been really blessed through the years to have outstanding drivers who were also great ambassadors for our company,” said Menards president John Menard. “This longstanding tradition continues with Austin and Ryan, two tremendous young talents who are not only capable of winning on any given weekend, but also great role models for America’s youth. Our continuing partnership with Team Penske and all of our great racing partners will make 2022 an exceptional and thrilling year with much success.”

The partnership between Team Penske and Menards began in 2016, with the company serving as a primary sponsor on Team Penske’s No. 22 IndyCar entry for five races. Menards expanded its Penske partnership in 2017, joining the team’s NASCAR program as it sponsored both the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, along with the No. 21 Ford Wood Brothers Racing Ford. Menards continues to provide support across multiple levels of motorsports, including as title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series.

“Team Penske has enjoyed a great relationship with the entire Menards organization for many years and we are excited to continue the partnership across both our No. 2 and No. 12 Ford Mustang teams in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Roger Penske. “John Menard has been a tremendous supporter of motorsports for more than 30 years and the commitment to Team Penske, to Austin and to Ryan will help keep the Menards brand at the forefront of our sport. We are excited to see what Austin can do as a rookie in the Cup Series and we know Ryan will continue to provide veteran leadership for the team in 2022. Both drivers have a great opportunity as they will represent an industry-leading brand in Menards for the upcoming season.”

Cindric enters his first full season of Cup Series competition after four successful seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In addition to his 2020 championship, Cindric helped secure the sixth NXS owners’ championship for Penske this season as he fell just short of capturing his second-consecutive driver’s title. Collectively, Cindric has taken 13 wins, 62 top-five and 89 top-10 finishes in 133 Xfinity Series starts.

“I’m very proud of the success I’ve shared with Menards over the past few years in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Cindric. “As I transition to the NASCAR Cup Series, there will certainly be challenges as a rookie at the top level, but I really look forward to accomplishing more together, and most importantly adding to the great pedigree that Menards has established in this sport. They are a key partner to our race team, and I think the No. 2 is going to look great in neon.”

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and has 306 home improvement stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“It’s an honor to strap in the iconic neon yellow Menards Ford Mustang on Sunday afternoons knowing that you’re representing over 45,000 employees nationwide.” said Blaney. “In addition to those hard-working thousands of employees, Menards has some fantastic vendor partners that not only keep America moving, but are a huge supporter of Team Penske and motorsports in general. I’m looking forward to another successful season and the run for a championship in the No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang.”