Small engines, big Plans: H-Modified Racing Club on the move for 2022

Next year could well be a banner year for the H-Modified Racing Club, whose vintage cars and drivers already are making travel plans to attend a wide array of events in New England, Northern California and the Midwest.

While it’s not a “focus event” for the club, the VSCCA Spring Sprints at Lime Rock are a great opportunity to brush away the off-season cobwebs and run at a track that’s ideal for our diminutive racers: Seven turns with some great elevation changes along its 1.5-mile length.Te 2022 event is scheduled for the first weekend of April, Friday and Saturday the 6th and 7th.

Ten weeks later, it’s Thompson Vintage Motorsport Festival. The revitalized Thompson, Connecticut track is perhaps the East Coast cradle of HMOD racing, its cars racing there even before the SCCA recognized the class in 1953. In 2022 the VSCCA, VGR, and the H-Modified Racing Club are joining forces to featuring HMODs at the Thompson Vintage Motorsport Festival. Registration won’t be up until January, but three cars have already committed — and more are sure to attend. The Festival runs June 24-25.

