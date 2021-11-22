Jeddah releases images as F1’s next venue nearly finished

The organizers of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix have released images showing the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as it “nears completion” before its debut on the Formula 1 calendar in two weeks.

There had been rumors that the track in Jeddah would not be ready in time to host the penultimate round of the season, given the amount of work that remaining in such a short timeframe. But after clear progress in recent weeks, the 6.175km (3.837 miles)track is expected to be finished in the coming days, with the first track running taking place a week on Friday.

The longest street track in F1 features 27 corners — including a 12-degree banked corner — and claims it will be the quickest street venue on the calendar. It is located on the Red Sea and will host a night race, with the venue moving to an earlier slot in 2022.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.