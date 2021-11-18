NHRA releases 2022 schedule for all classes

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has released the category schedule for all classes of racing at NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events in 2022.

The 2022 season opens on Feb. 17-20 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. Both Top Fuel and Funny Car will race at all 22 events across the country during the 2022 season.

The highly-competitive Pro Stock category will have 18 races during the 2022 season, including the first five events of the year. Pro Stock will race in Epping at New England Dragway for a second straight year and will follow that with its first appearance at Bristol Dragway since 2018 for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 17-19. The class will also race at all three stops on NHRA’s famed Western Swing that takes place in July and includes races in Denver, Sonoma and Seattle. Pacific Raceways will be hosting its first NHRA event since 2019 when the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals take place on July 29-31. Pro Stock will close its 2022 campaign by appearing at the final five races of the year.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class will race at 15 events next season, including its customary opener at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville on March 10-13. The two-wheeled category will also appear in Richmond on May 13-15 for the Virginia NHRA Nationals as Virginia Motorsports Park hosts its first NHRA event since 2019. Pro Stock Motorcycle makes a return to Topeka for the first time since 1997 on August 12-14 for the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor and will race in St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022 after not competing at the facility in 2021.

All four professional categories in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will also appear at the final race at Houston Raceway Park, the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil on April 22-24.

The NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will have 10 events in 2022, including the traditional season opener in Gainesville. The action-packed category will return to Richmond in May and make a second straight appearance in Brainerd at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on August 18-21. After racing in Indy at the Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Pro Mod will finish the season with three straight races at Charlotte, St. Louis and the season finale in Dallas on Oct. 13-16 at the Texas NHRA FallNationals. It marks the first time the Pro Mod class will finish the year at Texas the Motorplex.

Like Pro Mod, the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown will see its season conclude at Texas Motorplex, marking the last of eight events during the 2022 campaign. The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown will open its year in Gainesville and return to Bristol Dragway in June. Top drivers will also race for manufacturer bragging in Dodge Challenger Drag Paks, Chevrolet COPO Camaros and Ford Cobra Jets at stops in Charlotte, Richmond, Norwalk, Indianapolis, and Reading.

Top Fuel Harley will have the first of six scheduled events in 2022 at Gainesville, concluding its season in Dallas. Top Fuel Harley will also race at zMAX Dragway in the spring, Richmond, Bristol and Indy before the last race of the year at Texas Motorplex, which will host the finale for Pro Mod, Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown and Top Fuel Harley for the first time in track history.

The exciting Mountain Motor Pro Stock class, which features popular and powerful 800-plus cubic-inch engines, will compete at four events in 2022, starting at Richmond and also including NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series races at Brainerd, Indianapolis, and the fall race at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.