TV ratings: Brazil, Pomona, Road Atlanta

Having outlasted the NASCAR season, Formula 1 took on IMSA and NHRA among auto racing on the tube for its return to cable last weekend, and came out on top.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on ESPN2 averaged a 0.44 Nielsen rating and 801,000 viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. While down from the season’s average, that was up from the 0.37/620K for the last Brazilian GP, run on the same weekend two years ago and also on ESPN2. It was an even bigger step up from the Turkish GP that ran this weekend last year on ESPN (0.27/440K).

Petit Le Mans, season finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, averaged a 0.26 and 464,000 viewers for its opening hours on NBC Saturday afternoon.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series closed out its season with a 0.20/341,000 viewers for its finals from Pomona Sunday afternoon on FS1.