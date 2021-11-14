Keating and Ferriol secure 2022 Le Mans invitations

Ben Keating and Rob Ferriol have secured automatic invitations to the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after the results of Saturday’s Petit Le Mans IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship season finale at Petit Le Mans confirmed their victories in the Jim Trueman Award for the best Bronze driver in LMP2 (Keating, pictured above) and Bob Akin Award for the best Bronze in GTD (Ferriol).

Keating’s win was secured by the race start and IMSA LMP2 championship win, well before a second-place finish for his No. 52 PR!/ Mathiesen Motorsport ORECA 07 Gibson at Road Atlanta Saturday night.

Ferriol’s eighth place in GTD in the No. 99 Hardpoint Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R was enough to fend off the challenge for th automatic invitation from Magnus with Archangel’s John Potter.

If the invitation is taken up, it will be Ferriol’s first appearance at Le Mans while Keating is set to make his eighth consecutive appearance after already confirming a return with full-season FIA WEC squad TF Sport in an Aston Martin Vantage in the GTE Am class.

The two IMSA invitations join eight other 2022 automatic invitations already allocated to LMP2 and GTE Am teams for a variety of other successes in the 2021 season.