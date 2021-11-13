Petit Le Mans Hour 7: WTR Acura still chasing race, championship

A quiet seventh hour ended with a restart after another caution, the ninth of the race, for the No. 83 WIN Autosport Ligier LMP3 stopped on track.

In the pit stops, Pipo Derani took over the No. 31 Cadillac and maintained the lead. Jonathan Bomarito stepped back into the No. 55 Mazda, and emerged in second. But Dane Cameron, restarting in third in the No. 60 Acura, wasted zero time in getting by Bomarito, and a lap later, sailed into the lead and started pulling away. However, the nighttime seems have to erased the ability of the leader to put a lot of distance between himself and the rest of the field.

As far as the DPi championship is concerned, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac remains in control, looking good for Felipe Nasr and Derani, as the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of title rivals Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor has found itself stuck in sixth, with the latter at the wheel.

The LMP3 battle continues to rage, with Scott Andrews in the No. 74 Riley Motorsport Ligier maintaining a slight lead over Spencer Pigot in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier.

All four running LMP2 cars continue to run together.

GTLM and GTD remain wide open, with nearly every pit stop producing a new leader. In GTLM, it’s the No. 25 BMW, the No. 97 Porsche and No. 4 Corvette. The No. 23 Aston Martin is back up front in GTD. with Roman de Angelis at the wheel, followed by the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche and the No. 12 Lexus. The GTD battle is back to six cars as the No. 44 Magnus with Archangel is back on the same lap and in fourth with Spencer Pumpelly in the car.

HOUR 7 RESULTS