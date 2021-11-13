No. 74 Riley Motorsports cruises to LMP3 victory, title

The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 arrived at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with a narrow lead in points, but after 10 grueling hours of competition, the team departed Motul Petit Le Mans carrying a bag full of trophies.

Not only did drivers Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Scott Andrews lead the most laps, but they enjoyed a runaway victory as Robinson cruised to the WeatherTech Championship in the inaugural season of the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class.

“Every race is its own animal, but this one carried quite a bit of weight because the championship was on the line,” said Robinson, who opened the season winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona and added four more victories. “Risk management was definitely a lot higher this weekend. We knew we had to take care of the car all weekend to make sure we came out on top. I think we executed that very well. I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

The No. 74’s nemesis, the only team standing between it and the title, was the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier shared by Jon Bennett, George Kurtz and Colin Braun. They were in striking distance — lurking 50 points behind — going into this season-ending battle.

But the No. 54 was never really a threat. The car had problems throughout the race and retired in the ninth hour of competition.

The No. 74 did face a race battle from the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier, but it wound up a lap behind Fraga in second place.

“Felipe just brought it home, like he always does,” Robinson said. “It’s incredible to watch that guy do what he does. You think you are going as fast as you can go and he finds another half second. The way he goes through traffic and how he handles these races so well is really incredible.”