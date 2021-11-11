The Week In IndyCar, Nov 11, with Devlin DeFrancesco

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights graduate Devlin DeFrancesco, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with a look into the Canadian’s move through the European open-wheel and Road To Indy ladders to get to IndyCar with the No. 29 Andretti Honda, how he’ll prepare for his rookie season, his amazing birth story, his family’s support, and then shift to about a half an hour of leftover Listener Q&A items to close the show.