Exclusive Autosport stepping up with two cars to Indy Lights

Exclusive Autosports is ready to add the final step of the Road To Indy ladder to its plans for 2022 with a pair of Dallara IL15s. The Canadian team was ready to include Indy Lights to its offerings in 2020, but ended up selling the cars after the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We are really excited to get back into the Indy Lights series,” said team owner Michael Duncalfe. “Even though we purchased two used IL15 cars previously, due to Covid, we were only able to use them for private testing. We will enter the 2022 season with two brand-new Dallara IL15 chassis, a very experienced crew, and an incredibly talented driver already signed. We are extremely optimistic about our chances in Indy Lights and will be building from the positive momentum of winning the Indy Pro 2000 Team Championship. We are really looking forward to the 2022 season getting underway.”

With one Indy Lights driver signed who’s awaiting public confirmation, Duncalfe’s team is close to completing its lineup, which adds to its Canadian FF1600 program, USF2000 program, and its Indy Pro 2000 effort.

“IndyCar is pleased to see Exclusive Autosport make the move to Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires,” said Indy Lights director Levi Jones. “Seeing an established team use the Road to Indy platform to expand their reach is tremendous. It is a team with a championship pedigree and a program that will push everyone in the 2022 championship. We look forward to working with Michael and his group as we continue to elevate Indy Lights.”