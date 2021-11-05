Toyota, Ferrari head second Bahrain WEC practice

Brendon Hartley topped a second consecutive session in the 90-minute Free Practice 2 on Friday morning head of tomorrow’s FIA World Endurance Championship finale, the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

Hartley’s 1m47.673s in the No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 gave the Kiwi just over half a second on Kamui Kobayashi in the sister No. 7 Toyota. The No. 36 Alpine A480 Gibson, again in the hands of Nico Lapierre was third fastest over a second off Hartley’s best.

Giedo van der Garde topped the LMP2 times in the No.29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA 07 Gibson, 1m50.513s from the Dutchman edging out Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA by just 0.046s.

The top two had over half a seconds gap to Ferdinand Habsburg in the No. 31 Team WRT Car with Renger van der Zande in the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition car and Ollie Caldwell in the entry in ARC Bratislava’s No. 44 ORECA completing the top five.

The No. 52 Ferrari in the hands of Miguel Molina (pictured above) topped GTE Pro with a 1m57.569s, 0.4s up on the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Fred Makowiecki.

GTE-Am was topped by Matt Campbell aboard the No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche with a lap in 1m58.489s, two tenths up on the best effort from Antonio Fuoco in the No. 47 Cetilar Racing.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Free Practice 3 takes place on Friday afternoon ahead of qualifying with the 8 Hours of Bahrain taking place on Saturday (6:30 a.m. ET, Motor Trend channel).