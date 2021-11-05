StarCom Racing sells NASCAR charter

StarCom Racing will “say goodbye to our fans” after this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway, the Salisbury, North Carolina-based team announcing its charter will “take new ownership” for 2022.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our StarCom Racing fans. After the championship this weekend, our #00 charter will take new ownership. Thank you so much to all our fans for the fun memories and loyal support over the years! #z00m.”

It has not been announced which team took possession of the charter for the 2022 season.

StarCom Racing first fielded a Cup Series car in 2017 for team manager and former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope. He finished 40th in the team’s debut at Kansas Speedway in October.

A year later, the team went full-time Cup Series racing with Cope, veteran Landon Cassill, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and various other drivers sharing the No. 00 Chevrolet. Richard Childress Racing has been its technical alliance partner.

Cassill ran the full season in 2019, while Quin Houff became the team’s primary driver in 2020. Houff is 31st in the championship standings going into Sunday’s finale (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

In 163 career starts, StarCom Racing’s best finish is 11th with Cassill in the 2019 summer race at Daytona.