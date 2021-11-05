Over a quarter of a million register for Miami GP tickets

More than a quarter of a million people have already registered for pre-sale tickets for next year’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, according to Formula 1’s owners.

The first race in Miami will take place next May after years of work from Liberty Media and the promoter to try and finalize an event in the city, with the new track being built around Hard Rock Stadium. The circuit is set to have a capacity of 80,000, but Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei says more than three times that number have registered for tickets.

“Fans are attending and tuning in,” Maffei told a Liberty Media third quarter earnings call. “We have never seen such a crowd in Austin, for example, which set an F1 attendance record over the race weekend. Of the 400,000 people that showed up in Austin, almost 70% were attending their first grand prix – usually this figure is in the mid-30s.

“We are excited to have our second race in the U.S., and welcome the Miami GP in May. Demand is high. 275,000 people pre-registered to purchase tickets. That’s compared to a planned capacity of around 80,000.

“1800 people have placed a $5000 deposit for luxury hospitality. Paddock Club and suites sold out the available inventory in the first day. We’ve also sold through the available grandstand tickets in the first day.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added that he hopes Miami will be joining the calendar at a time when the sport delivers an even better on-track product.

“It is a great mix of historic and newer venues, and we welcome Miami, which will be our second race in the United States,” Domenicali said. “We look forward to this calendar, which when paired with new regulations and cars designed to create closer racing, should produce another thrilling season. We do hope that 2022 feels more normal than the last two years, but we can draw on the skills we’ve honed to deal with any challenges we continue to face.

