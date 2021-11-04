FIA WEC reveals full Rookie Test line-ups

The full entry list for the post-season FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain has been revealed. 18 cars are set to take to the Sakhir circuit on Sunday, one day after the eight-hour season finale, with plenty of new names added to the list of expected participants.

In the top class, all three cars on the entry for the season-closing 8-hour race on Saturday are due to turn laps. Previously revealed WEC-nominated rookie Charles Milesi is now confirmed at Toyota, following the Japanese OEM’s manufacturers’ title win last weekend. He will be joined by Mike Conway in the No. 7 Toyota GR010 and WRC superstar Sebastien Ogier joined by Sebastien Buemi in the sister No. 8 car.

Nico Lapierre, meanwhile, is slated to drive the No. 36 Alpine A480, which is expected to feature in the 2022 season following Alpine’s decision to compete in the FIA WEC with an LMDh chassis in 2024.

Six LMP2s are set to run with the aforementioned trio of female drivers (Jamie Chadwick, Alice Powell and Lilou Wadoux) in the No. 1 Richard Mille Racing ORECA.

The No. 21 ORECA from American outfit DragonSpeed will have Ben Hanley and Juan Pablo Montoya joined by the Indy and F1 star’s 16-year-old son Sebastian Montoya, who currently competes in ADAC F4.

JOTA has opted to field a single car, the No. 28, for WEC race winner Jazeman Jaafar, who is looking to return to the series next season.

JOTA’s title rival, Team WRT, will field Robin Frijns and Sophia Floersch in its No. 31 car, the Belgian team using the test to evaluate silver-ranked talent for its 2022 effort.

Elsewhere, the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland and No. 70 RealTeam racing cars, both operated by TDS Racing, are also listed, though no drivers are confirmed yet. A handful of additional drivers, including ones for TDS’ operation, are set to be confirmed soon.

Moving away from prototypes, all four cars in the GTE Pro field are set to take part, WEC nominee Laurents Hoerr is not yet listed, because the car he will sample is not yet confirmed. He will drive the championship-winning car from either Porsche or Ferrari, so will having to wait until Saturday night to find out.

At Porsche, though, its 911 RSR-19s list their three-driver crews from the 8 Hours. AF Corse has entered Alessandro Pier Guidi in the No. 52 488 GTE Evo with father and son British pairing Peter and Simon Mann, and long-time AF Corse customer Christoph Ulrich in the No. 51.

Just five cars feature on the GTE Am list — three Astons and two Iron Lynx Ferraris — but there are plenty of intriguing drivers featured.

Iron Lynx currently name a mixed bag of drivers. The No. 60 fields Brazilian Stock Car racer and ex-GP3 driver Bruno Baptista and Argentinian touring car racer Franco Girolami. The sister car, meanwhile, welcomes Australian Indy Lights and FIA F3 racer Alex Peroni and Team WRT GT3 racer Benji Goethe.

In the Aston contingent, all three Vantages from TF, D’Station and AMR feature full-season WEC man Andrew Watson listed.

The No. 33 TF Sport car also lists Porsche one-make race Florian Latorre, who raced at Le Mans this year with Proton Competition, and Scott Huffaker (listed under his birth name as Gregory). Following a Team USA Scholarship run in single-seaters, Huffaker has more recent form in LMP3 and LMP2 machinery in IMSA competition, taking the Sebring 12 Hours class win with PR1 Mathiesen this year.

The No. 98 Aston Martin Racing Vantage will have Nicolai Kjaergaard and Roman de Angelis — both candidates for the Aston Marin Young Driver Academy — listed alongside GT3 racer David Pittard, the BMW regular who recently set the NLS race lap record in a BMW M6 GT3.

Finally, the No. 777 Vantage will see Andrew Watson joined by 2020 Aston Martin young driver award winner Valentin Hasse-Clot, joined by 2021 candidate Kenton Koch and fellow IMSA LMP3 racer Dylan Murry.