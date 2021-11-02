NTE Sport rebuilding 2022 program, targeting multi-car IMSA effort

NTE Sport is targeting a multi-car effort under the IMSA umbrella with a goal of at least one car in the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship in 2022. The team is trying to recover from internal changes with one of its partners that caused their initial plans for next season to fall through.

NTE Sport team owner Paul Mata explained to RACER that the Dallas-based squad had their 2022 plans secured up until last week.

“We had some really strong options signed for next year and were excited to have the upcoming season locked in so early,” Mata said. “But some pretty hefty internal changes with one of our partners threw a massive wrench in our plans that forced us to find some alternative options.”

While there’s no good time for deals to fall through, the team is confident they will have the time to figure out a new program.

“It’s certainly not where we wanted to be, but we still have some time to figure it out,” he said. “Competing in a series as strong as IMSA isn’t cheap or easy, so we want to make sure we not only have the right people in place, but the necessary funding and manufacturer support as well.”

NTE Sport has been running the Michelin Endurance Cup races this season in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 with Don Yount and a combination of Jaden Conwright, JR Hildebrand, Markus Palttala, and Andrew Davis. Yount and Hildebrand also raced at Road America. The team’s best finish this season, a fourth-place at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen came after a particularly standout drive from the 22-year-old Conwright.

“A highlight of the season was seeing all of our hard work pay off at Watkins Glen International when we closed out the Six Hours of the Glen with a fourth-place finish against 13 other cars,” Mata said. “I was really proud of the entire team for the effort they put in, and I hope we get more chances to show we have what it takes.”

Before joining the WeatherTech Series in GT Daytona in 2021, the team was a regular competitor in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. Mata is hopeful that the team will be able to piece together the necessary bits to run an effort in both series.

“We can’t say just yet what our plans will be, but we are exploring a multi-car effort under the IMSA umbrella.”