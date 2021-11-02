NASCAR announces networks and start times for 2022

Nineteen NASCAR Cup Series races will air on broadcast next season between the Fox and NBC portions of the schedule.

NASCAR and its television partners announced the start times and networks for the 2022 season Tuesday, and for the first time since 2009, more Cup Series points events will air on broadcast than cable. Among those races for Fox is the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 and the Bristol dirt race in primetime.

Ten of the races on broadcast will be during the first half of the season with Fox. The remaining nine will be when NBC picks up coverage in June. Indianapolis and the regular-season finale at Daytona are among those races, and then the final six playoff races will also be on broadcast.

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams, and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track — to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

Five Xfinity Series races will be on broadcast, including three playoff races.

USA Network will televise 26 races (across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series) for NBC Sports as the NBCSN channel shuts down at the end of the year. The first Cup Series race on USA Network will be on July 3 from Road America.

The earliest start time for Cup Series races is 2 p.m. ET.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule (all times eastern)

Sun. Feb. 6 – Busch Clash, 8 p.m., FS1 (Exhibition)

Sun. Feb. 20 – Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Sun. Feb: 27 – Auto Club Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Sun. March 6 – Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Sun. March 13 – Phoenix, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Sun. March 20 – Atlanta, 3 p.m., Fox

Sun. March 27 – Circuit of the Americas, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Sun. April 3 – Richmond, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Sat. April 9 – Martinsville, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Sun. April 17 – Bristol Dirt, 7 p.m., Fox

Sun. April 24 – Talladega, 3 p.m., Fox

Sun. May 1 – Dover, 3 p.m., FS1

Sun. May 8 – Darlington, 3:30 p.m., FS 1

Sun. May 15 – Kansas, 3 p.m., FS 1

Sun. May 22 – All Star Race, 8 p.m., FS 1 (Exhibition)

Sun. May 29 – Charlotte, 6 p.m., Fox

Sun. June 5 – Gateway, 3:30 p.m., FS 1

Sun. June 12 – Sonoma, 4 p.m., FS 1

Sun. June 26 – Nashville, 5 p.m., NBC

Sun. July 3 – Road America, 3 p.m., USA

Sun. July 10 – Atlanta, 3 p.m., USA

Sun. July 17 – New Hampshire, 3 p.m., USA

Sun. July 24 – Pocono, 3 p.m., USA

Sun. July 31 – Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., NBCA

Sun. Aug. 7 – Michigan, 3 p.m., USA

Sun. Aug. 14 – Richmond, 3 p.m., USA

Sun. Aug. 21 – Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA

Sat. Aug. 27 – Daytona, 7 p.m., NBA

Sun. Sep. 4 – Darlington, 6 p.m., USA

Sun. Sep. 11 – Kansas, 3 p.m., USA

Sat. Sep. 17 – Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA

Sun. Sep. 25 – Texas, 3:30 p.m., USA

Sun. Oct. 2 – Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC

Sun. Oct. 9 – Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC

Sun. Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Sun. Oct. 23 – Homestead, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Sun. Oct. 30 – Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC

Sun. Nov. 6 – Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC