NASCAR announces networks and start times for 2022

Nineteen NASCAR Cup Series races will air on broadcast next season between the Fox and NBC portions of the schedule.
NASCAR and its television partners announced the start times and networks for the 2022 season Tuesday, and for the first time since 2009, more Cup Series points events will air on broadcast than cable. Among those races for Fox is the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 and the Bristol dirt race in primetime.
Ten of the races on broadcast will be during the first half of the season with Fox. The remaining nine will be when NBC picks up coverage in June. Indianapolis and the regular-season finale at Daytona are among those races, and then the final six playoff races will also be on broadcast.
“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams, and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track — to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”
Five Xfinity Series races will be on broadcast, including three playoff races.
USA Network will televise 26 races (across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series) for NBC Sports as the NBCSN channel shuts down at the end of the year. The first Cup Series race on USA Network will be on July 3 from Road America.
The earliest start time for Cup Series races is 2 p.m. ET.
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule (all times eastern)
Sun. Feb. 6 – Busch Clash, 8 p.m., FS1 (Exhibition)
Sun. Feb. 20 – Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Sun. Feb: 27 – Auto Club Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Sun. March 6 – Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Sun. March 13 – Phoenix, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Sun. March 20 – Atlanta, 3 p.m., Fox
Sun. March 27 – Circuit of the Americas, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Sun. April 3 – Richmond, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Sat. April 9 – Martinsville, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Sun. April 17 – Bristol Dirt, 7 p.m., Fox
Sun. April 24 – Talladega, 3 p.m., Fox
Sun. May 1 – Dover, 3 p.m., FS1
Sun. May 8 – Darlington, 3:30 p.m., FS 1
Sun. May 15 – Kansas, 3 p.m., FS 1
Sun. May 22 – All Star Race, 8 p.m., FS 1 (Exhibition)
Sun. May 29 – Charlotte, 6 p.m., Fox
Sun. June 5 – Gateway, 3:30 p.m., FS 1
Sun. June 12 – Sonoma, 4 p.m., FS 1
Sun. June 26 – Nashville, 5 p.m., NBC
Sun. July 3 – Road America, 3 p.m., USA
Sun. July 10 – Atlanta, 3 p.m., USA
Sun. July 17 – New Hampshire, 3 p.m., USA
Sun. July 24 – Pocono, 3 p.m., USA
Sun. July 31 – Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., NBCA
Sun. Aug. 7 – Michigan, 3 p.m., USA
Sun. Aug. 14 – Richmond, 3 p.m., USA
Sun. Aug. 21 – Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA
Sat. Aug. 27 – Daytona, 7 p.m., NBA
Sun. Sep. 4 – Darlington, 6 p.m., USA
Sun. Sep. 11 – Kansas, 3 p.m., USA
Sat. Sep. 17 – Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA
Sun. Sep. 25 – Texas, 3:30 p.m., USA
Sun. Oct. 2 – Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC
Sun. Oct. 9 – Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC
Sun. Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Sun. Oct. 23 – Homestead, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Sun. Oct. 30 – Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC
Sun. Nov. 6 – Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC
