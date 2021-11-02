Haas ready for Ferrari PU boost in 2022

Haas should see a clear benefit from Ferrari’s upgraded power unit when it uses it in 2022, according to team principal Guenther Steiner.

Ferrari updated its power unit over the past few races, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz taking grid penalties in Russia and Turkey respectively. The performance gain has been obvious, with Sainz carving through the field at Istanbul Park and Leclerc a comfortable fourth in Austin last time out, and Steiner is looking forward to receiving the update next year having seen no need to try and use it in 2021.

“That’s what we want to see,” Steiner said of the gains. “This year, the upgrade they have got wouldn’t make a big difference for us I would say, but it’s good the upgrade will also help next year’s engine and the good thing is then they improve the system.

“They test it out this year so next year it should be reliable because if you introduce something new you always get issues with reliability. The better the Ferrari engine is, the happier I am.”

The lack of upgrades in terms of car development or power unit steps means Haas is consigned to finishing the season as comfortably the slowest team, but Steiner believes races like Austin — where Mick Schumacher fought with Nicholas Latifi — show it can still execute well.

“It wasn’t bad,” Steiner said. “This is what we can do. The only issue we had was with the headrest of Nikita (Mazepin). It just jumped out, it wasn’t properly in, that was the only unfortunate thing that happened. All the rest, I would say, went to plan. We learned some things, especially the drivers; how to manage these tires. They were difficult to manage but that was for everybody. I think they did a good job, they got the best out of what we’ve got.

“I think it’s everywhere the same now. I didn’t expect us to be this good (in Austin) because it is power-dependent. I think we just get the best out of the car we’ve got. That’s very good and (Schumacher) is doing a good job in it.”