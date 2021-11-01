NASCAR orders Kyle Busch to complete sensitivity training after Martinsville incident

NASCAR has mandated that Kyle Busch complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season for the language he used during a post-race interview at Martinsville Speedway.

While talking to reporters on pit road about his last-lap battle with Brad Keselowski for a playoff transfer spot, Busch described it as “just fricking r*******, man.” Busch was upset that Keselowski ran into him coming out of Turn 4 in a move that was not going to accomplish anything.

Neither driver advanced into the Championship 4. Busch finished second, and Keselowski finished third.

The penalty stems from Busch violating NASCAR’s conduct guidelines.

Busch took to Twitter shortly after Sunday’s race to apologize for his choice of words.