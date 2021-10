In addition to the recaps from Thursday and Friday’s action at the HSR Classic Daytona 24 and Daytona Historics, we wanted to share some of the great sights captured by veteran VM photographer Robin Thompson. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for more and look for more photos along with a full writeup in the Jan/Feb 2022 issue of Vintage Motorsport.

Enjoy the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.