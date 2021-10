This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features new series champion Alex Palou, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with a look into how the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s life has changed since earning the IndyCar crown, how the series is promoting its new champion, whether he’ll choose No. 1 next year or stay with the No. 10, if he’s grown tired of fried chicken, and more.