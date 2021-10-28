Andretti's Sauber F1 deal called off

Andretti Autosport’s hopes of entering Formula 1 in 2022 appear to be over, as sources suggest an attempted takeover of Sauber has failed.

Michael Andretti was understood to be close to finalizing a deal to purchase a controlling stake in Sauber – the company that runs the Alfa Romeo team – after months of talks. However, as revealed by RACER, planned negotiations in Austin were postponed, putting the deal in jeopardy.

Multiple sources have now indicated the Sauber deal has been called off, and that the resumption of talks in Mexico City that Andretti had been hoping for will not go ahead.

Attempts to reach Andretti Autosport for comment have so far proven unsuccessful.

Unless there is a rapid u-turn, the development is likely to mean Colton Herta remains in IndyCar next season after having been earmarked as a potential Alfa Romeo driver if Andretti completed the deal. RACER understands Herta had been lined up for a first FP1 outing at Circuit of The Americas, but as progress stalled and his Super License situation remained unclear, that plan never came to fruition.