Pigot completes Jr III line-up for Petit Le Mans

Reigning Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Spencer Pigot will join Jr III Racing at Petit Le Mans in the team’s Ligier JS P320. Pigot brings a considerable amount of experience to Jr III Racing, whose IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship debut was short-lived after a crash earlier in the year at Road America.

Pigot will pair with Garrett Grist and Ari Balogh to complete the team’s line-up.

“I am very excited to join Jr III Racing for Petit Le Mans,” said Pigot. “Billy (Glavin) operates the team at a level that gives me confidence in the preparation of the car, and Ari and Garrett have welcomed me with open arms.

“We have had the opportunity to work together in preparation for the race weekend. We have what it takes to contend for a win and show what we are capable of together during Petit Le Mans.”

Balogh and Grist earned their first podium as a duo in the IMSA Prototype Challenge at the most recent round of the championship at VIRginia International Raceway.

Pigot spent three seasons as an endurance driver for the Mazda DPi program; his best finish at Petit Le Mans coming in 2018 when he finished third.