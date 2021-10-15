Torrence Racing links up with Toyota for 2022

Toyota Racing will expand its NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series presence in 2022 with the addition of Torrence Racing to its lineup.

Steve Torrence and father Billy Torrence will bump the Toyota drivers competing in the Top Fuel category to five. Toyota Racing also has two Funny Car teams.

Steve Torrence is the three-time and defending Top Fuel champion and current points leader with three races left in the Countdown to the Championship. Torrence has been dominant this year with nine wins in 17 events. In 263 starts, Torrence has 49 career wins.

Billy Torrence, on a part-time schedule, has won twice this season and has eight career wins. He is fifth in the Top Fuel standings entering the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

“Torrence Racing is a leader in NHRA competition, and we look forward to bringing Steve and Billy into the Toyota family in 2022,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota North America. “We have incredible drivers and team partners in the NHRA landscape. The addition of Steve and Billy Torrence will only enhance that outstanding lineup.”

Torrence Racing joins a Toyota Racing lineup that includes Kalitta Motorsports, DC Motorsports, and AB Motorsports, which is Antron Brown’s newly established team. Steve and Billy Torrence will be Top Fuel teammates to Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon, and Brown, as well as Funny Car drivers Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd.

Support from Toyota (through TRD) will include tow vehicles, engineering, technology and trackside support.

“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of success in my NHRA career, but I feel like this new partnership with Toyota and TRD will only improve what Torrence Racing can do on the track,” Steve Torrence said. “I’ve seen firsthand that the drivers and teams associated with Toyota aren’t just part of their roster, but part of a family. They are a special manufacturer that puts people first and that’s the type of partnership our team is excited to be a part of starting next season.”