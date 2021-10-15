Liberty U extends with Hendrick

Hendrick Motorsports and Liberty University have agreed to a new five-year agreement to keep the school on William Byron’s car through the 2026 season.

Liberty University will continue to sponsor the No. 24 Chevrolet in 12 Cup Series races annually. It first began supporting Byron in 2014 when he drove late model stock cars and were on his car when he won the Xfinity Series championship in 2017 with JR Motorsports. Liberty University’s support followed Byron to the Cup Series in 2018 in his Rookie of the Year campaign.

Byron is a junior at Liberty University through its online program, earning an undergraduate degree in strategic communication.

“We are honored to partner with and support Hendrick Motorsports,” said Jerry Prevo, president of Liberty University. “We feel this partnership will benefit our students at Liberty University in many ways.”

Byron most recently attended the Liberty University homecoming weekend to sign autographs and participate in the homecoming parade.

“I’m proud to represent an institution like Liberty University,” said Byron. “I had the opportunity to go back to campus last weekend and see how much the school continues to grow. They inspire a lot of people my age to pursue their passions, and I look forward to continuing to represent them on and off the racetrack.”

The sponsorship includes Hendrick Motorsports supporting the School of Engineering’s Formula SAE effort, which focuses on electric car technology. In addition, the Hendrick Automotive Group is helping develop a degree specializing in automotive dealership management.

“We’re delighted to continue our work with Liberty University,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “The partnership impacts so many different areas, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of the value we’re able to deliver. We look forward to working together over the next five years to take it to the next level.”