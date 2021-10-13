PODCAST: JGR car chief Blake Harris

Blake Harris is the car chief for Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing, and if you want to know what that entails, he’s here to explain.

* Harris breaks down his role

* How he got into NASCAR and the journey to Furniture Row (before JGR)

* Being a former driver himself but also enjoying working on cars as well

* What it’s like going through NASCAR inspection and the relationship with the officials

* Why the car chief is the one ejected

* Where Harris goes when he’s ejected and what he can do for the team

* If it would be beneficial for people to understand inspection failures versus cheating

* What it’s like to fight through the Cup Series playoffs