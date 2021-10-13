Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

PODCAST: JGR car chief Blake Harris

Rusty Jarrett/Motorsport Images

By October 13, 2021 8:02 PM

Blake Harris is the car chief for Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing, and if you want to know what that entails, he’s here to explain.

* Harris breaks down his role

* How he got into NASCAR and the journey to Furniture Row (before JGR)

* Being a former driver himself but also enjoying working on cars as well

* What it’s like going through NASCAR inspection and the relationship with the officials

* Why the car chief is the one ejected

* Where Harris goes when he’s ejected and what he can do for the team

* If it would be beneficial for people to understand inspection failures versus cheating

* What it’s like to fight through the Cup Series playoffs

