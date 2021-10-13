Larson to lead Texas Cup field

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the opening race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Through the performance matrix, Larson will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). He will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Busch starts third. Busch is the defending race winner.

Ryan Blaney starts fourth, and Team Penske teammate Joey Logano completes the top five. Chase Elliott starts sixth, Brad Keselowski starts seventh and Martin Truex Jr. starts eighth.

Round out the top 10 are two non-playoff drivers in Tyler Reddick, ninth, and Chris Buescher starting 10th.

There are 39 drivers entered in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

STARTING LINE-UP