F1 Commission agrees to revisit race rules after Spa debacle

The F1 Commission has discussed potential rule changes as a result of the Belgian Grand Prix being classified as a race worth half points this year.

Heavy rain throughout race day led to August’s grand prix at Spa-Francorchamps having its original start aborted and the event red-flagged after a number of formation laps. The FIA tried to find a break in the weather to start racing but after leaving the pit lane and completing two laps behind the safety car, the race was called off.

As the laps behind the safety car counted as the race having started, completing two laps classified the result as worthy of half-points, meaning the top 10 scored despite not having turned a competitive lap.

In a meeting of the F1 Commission on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting in Paris, it was agreed that the rules need to be changed for such a scenario.

“Following the weather-affected 2021 FIA Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, the Commission discussed potential updates to the Sporting Regulations and asked that the Sporting Advisory Committee considers this topic at its next meeting to propose options for updated procedures and regulations,” an FIA statement read.

The draft 2022 calendar was also on the agenda and the 23 races will be ratified by the WMSC on Friday before being published, while the Commission was also presented with a report regarding the first two Sprint qualifying events at Silverstone and Monza.

“The report gathered feedback from a large number of stakeholders, which were positive about the Sprint concept. Further evaluation will take place following the third and final Sprint event of 2021 in Brazil. Elements relating to potential future Sprint events and the associated regulatory framework will then be discussed with a positive resolution anticipated in the weeks following the Brazilian Grand Prix.”