Rick Ware Racing to align with Stewart-Haas

Rick Ware Racing will enter into an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Yates Engines beginning in 2022.

“I am really excited about what 2022 has in store for RWR,” said Ware. “We have been waiting for the Next Gen car to become a reality and step up our program. RWR has had a great relationship with SHR over the years, from Cole Custer making his Cup Series debut with us to utilizing their development pit crew over the years.

“I am excited to have an engineering alliance with a great team like SHR, to be able to assist in building our cars and have the support through this major development process, all the way through the 2022 season. Partnering with Roush Yates Engines and SHR is the logical next step in continuing to grow as an organization.”

NASCAR debuts the Next Gen car in February at the L.A. Coliseum in the Clash. Its first points-paying race is expected to be the regular season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20.

Ware first fielded a NASCAR Cup Series car in 2012, with his program expanding in recent years. This season, multiple drivers have driven for Ware, including son Cody Ware, and he’s entered as many as four cars in a race. The team has committed to running two cars next year, and a third is dependent on funding

“Rick and his team have been great to work with over the years, and we are looking forward to growing the existing relationship,” said Stewart-Haas Racing team president Joe Custer.

The multi-year deal with Roush Yates Engines will include a leased engine package for the full 2022 and ’23 seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Rick Ware Racing to the Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines family,” said Doug Yates, the president and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “We look forward to working together for the debut of the Next Gen Car and 2022 NASCAR race season.”