Mosing to miss VIR Pilot Challenge round after breaking foot

Murillo Racing will have a different look to the lineup for this weekend’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge event at VIRginia International Raceway.

Jeff Mosing, who helped propel the No. 56 Mercedes-AMG GT4 to a fourth-place finish in the Grand Sport (GS) class at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last month, will have to sit out after breaking his right foot. As a result, Kenny Murillo, son of team owner Ken, will step in to substitute and co-drive alongside Eric Foss.

“It broke bad enough that I can’t use my foot,” said Mosing, who co-drives the Grand Sport (GS) class machine with Eric Foss. “It’s unfortunate. I rolled my foot over and thought I had injured my ankle at first. When I got home and had an x-ray, they found the broken bone.”

Foss and Mosing soared to their first class victory at Lime Rock Park in July, and currently sit seventh in the GS championship standings with two races remaining.

“I look forward to having Kenny drive for me,” Mosing said, of the 25-year-old. “Kenny has raced VIR a lot. He should be really good there with Eric.”

Finishing in the top three of the class standings is still on the table for Foss, who, along with Mosing, sit 120 points out of fourth and 290 from the lead. The potential for major points swings are possible with 20 cars on the entry list this weekend, and a sizable one expected for the season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta next month.

“The Mercedes-AMG GT4 is such a great car,” he said. “It’s super consistent, it’s very drivable and inspires a lot of confidence.”

While the situation is challenging to step into, Kenny Murillo is motivated to deliver with the fill-in role.

“Jeff has been in my life for 10-plus years,” Kenny Murillo said. “My original thought was to feel bad for Jeff because he brings so much life to the team, so I was a little sad he wasn’t driving. Now my attitude has changed to bring him a good result. I am fully motivated.”

Kenny Murillo is also not a novice when it comes to racing in Michelin Pilot Challenge, having stepped into the team’s No. 65 sister car for three races earlier this season.

“I’m pretty familiar with the car and with Eric,” he added. “Eric has been a huge mentor for me for 10-plus years. This is all really exciting. It seems like all the stars are aligning for some good results.”

Additionally, there’s confidence with how well the Mercedes-AMG GT4 gets on at the 3.27-mile, 17-turn road course.

“We always thought Mercedes used Virginia as its test track,” Kenny Murillo said. “We always seem to do fairly good there, which is pretty rare in IMSA. We have really high hopes.”

Mosing plans to push through treatment with aspirations being healed up and ready to go for the finale, but also knows that if he’s forced to sit out once more the team is in safe hands.

“Kenny is a talented little driver,” Mosing said. “He understands, along with his dad, they know how to engineer the car properly. They should be strong for sure.”