PODCAST: JGR Xfinity crew chief Chris Gayle

By Kelly Crandall | September 30, 2021 11:31 AM ET

Chris Gayle didn’t expect to be an Xfinity Series crew chief this year for Joe Gibbs Racing, but once the decision was made, Gayle explains to The Racing Writer’s Podcast why he was going to show it was a mistake.

* Gayle admits there is ego involved going from the Cup Series to Xfinity Series

* The thought of going for an owner’s championship versus a driver’s championship

* Getting his racing start in Arkansas and transferring to UNC Charlotte

* Whether he ever had thoughts that he’d make it in NASCAR

* Landing at Joe Gibbs Racing and winning races with Kyle Busch as an engineer

* Engineer versus crew chief role

* Insight on what isn’t seen about Ty Gibbs

* His Poindexter Twitter handle