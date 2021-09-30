Finalists chosen for inaugural IMSA Drive for Diversity scholarship

Ten finalists have been chosen to fight for the inaugural IMSA Drive for Diversity scholarship. The group includes the youngest polesitter in IMSA history, Mateo Llarena, and the only American to qualify for the 2021 W Series, Sabre Cook (main image).

The winner of the scholarship will be announced during Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, and will receive nearly $250,000 in support from Michelin, VP Racing Fuels, OMP, RECARO, and LAT Photo USA.

“The response we received after announcing the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship in August was fantastic,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “There were so many talented applicants, and it was extraordinarily difficult to select our 10 finalists. It will be even more difficult to choose one recipient, as all of our finalists have what it takes to succeed long-term in IMSA.”

The scholarship money must be used towards a full season of competition in either the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, or IMSA Prototype Challenge next year.

Most of the finalists are in their low 20s with the oldest being 33-year-old Christina Lam. The youngest is the aforementioned Llarena at just 17. All are from the continental United States except for Sebastian Carazo, 23, who is from Puerto Rico.

Also in contention are Jaden Conwright, Courtney Crone, David Dalton, Kyle Loh, Sarah Montgomery and Nikko Reger.