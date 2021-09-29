Hassler to replace Gordon as Blaney's crew chief in 2022

Jonathan Hassler will move from Wood Brothers Racing to Team Penske to become Ryan Blaney’s crew chief from 2022.

Hassler will replace Todd Gordon, who announced earlier this year he will step away from the role when the season ends. Blaney and Gordon were paired together in 2020, and Gordon has been a full-time NASCAR Cup Series crew chief since 2012.

Hassler is the current crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 team at Wood Brothers Racing. A long-time Team Penske engineer, Hassler assumed crew chief duties in early June. He took over on the No. 21 team from Greg Erwin.

Jeremy Bullins will remain the leader of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford as Austin Cindric takes the reins next season. Cindric inherits the car from Brad Keselowski, who is moving to Roush Fenway Racing.

Paul Wolfe and Joey Logano will stay together on the No. 22 Ford team. It will be their third season together.