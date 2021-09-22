Leclerc to start Russian GP at the back due to hybrid upgrade

Charles Leclerc will start the Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of taking new power unit components as Ferrari introduces an upgrade.

Ferrari has been working on the hybrid elements of its power unit, with Leclerc first to get the new parts in Sochi as a result of damage in previous races. Both drivers are on the limit of components, meaning any new ones will result in a grid penalty, and Ferrari will give the Monegasque driver a full new power unit, relegating him to the back of the grid this weekend.

“The Russian Grand Prix sees the introduction of a new technical component, the introduction of which was mentioned a few weeks back,” Ferrari stated. “Its main purpose is to gain experience for the 2022 car project. A great deal of effort has gone into this, both technically and logistically, and so as to be able to use it as soon as possible, its introduction will be staggered between the drivers.

“Charles will be the first to have the new hybrid system. This decision is a precautionary measure relating to the potential risk of using the battery pack damaged in his Hungarian GP accident. In Sochi, Leclerc will have a brand-new power unit and will therefore start from the back of the grid.

“As to when the updated hybrid system is fitted to Carlos’ (Sainz) car, that will be decided following an evaluation of the right compromise between competitiveness and the impact of the penalty.”

Ferrari is currently 13.5 points behind McLaren in the constructors’ championship after the latter’s one-two finish in Monza.