Braun joins Scuderia Corsa in expanded Long Beach GTD field

Seventeen GT Daytona entries will spearhead a 26-car field for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This will be the first race on the streets of Long Beach since 2019, after 2020’s running was canceled owing to the pandemic.

DPi and GT Le Mans bring no surprises but entries from Scuderia Corsa, GMG Motorsport, and O’Gara Motorsport have bolstered the GTD field.

Scuderia Corsa, which is based in California, will be making its first start since the Rolex 24 At Daytona back in January and will have the experienced Colin Braun paired with Daniel Mancinelli in its Ferrari 488 GT3 (pictured above). This will be Braun’s first GT start since 2017 and Mancinelli’s first-ever start in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

One rookie and another driver making only his second career start will take the reins of the No. 26 O’Gara Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. Steven Aghakhani will make his series debut and Jacob Eidson will be back for his second race.

James Sofronas will make his first WeatherTech Championship start since 2014 in the No. 34 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R. A second driver for that car has not been named. Sofronas is the team owner of GMG and has been racing in various SRO-sanctioned series in North America this year.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is set for September 24-26.