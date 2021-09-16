Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for 2022

Aston Martin has confirmed an unchanged driver line-up of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for 2022.

Though never seriously in doubt, Vettel’s future had been the focus of some media attention based on the lack of an announcement regarding next year, with options needing activating in contracts. Aston Martin has now quashed any uncertainty by confirming the current pairing will remain in place, and Vettel’s focus is on what he hopes will be better racing under new regulations.

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula 1 cars,” Vettel said. “Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently. More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans.

“The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”

For Stroll, it means another season of learning alongside Vettel, and he admits 2021 hasn’t gone to plan for the team having been part of a Racing Point outfit that was regularly at the front of the midfield last year.

“Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in Formula 1, alongside my teammate Sebastian,” Stroll said. “We started this Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team campaign together and I greatly look forward to continuing the journey with him next year.

“We have not achieved what we set out to do this year, but that has only amplified our hunger and drive for success next season. Now, with the prestige and support of Aston Martin, and the brilliant new sponsor-partners that such a prestigious brand has attracted, we are well positioned to improve our performance in 2022.”

Official confirmation of the Aston Martin line-up leaves only Haas and one Alfa Romeo seat yet to be announced, although the U.S. team is expected to retain its current line-up of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.