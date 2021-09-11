Hamilton leads pre-Sprint practice, Sainz crashes

Lewis Hamilton was back on top in final practice ahead of the F1 Sprint on Saturday at Monza. Reversing the order of yesterday’s qualifying, the Mercedes driver was followed by teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in P3.

The drivers began this hour-long session running a mix of soft and medium compound tires, with long runs the focus since qualifying was run on Friday. Those long runs were interrupted just before the halfway point when Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz spun in the middle of the Ascari chicane and crashed.

The Spaniard lost control of his Ferrari going into the right-hand section of the chicane, his Ferrari spinning around and the front wing hitting the outside wall. Sainz may incur penalties for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix if the team have to replace key parts like the gearbox, but is set to start seventh for the Sprint, assuming Ferrari can get his car repaired in time for the start at 4:30 p.m. local time.

