Lindh rejoins Juncos for rest of Indy Lights season

Juncos Hollinger Racing has added Rasmus Lindh to its Indy Lights team for the final six races of the 2021 season. Lindh will drive the No. 51 entry beginning at Portland International Raceway this weekend.

Lindh will make his first start in the Road to Indy since the 2019 season, where he finished runner up by just two points with Ricardo Juncos’ team in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship. The young Swede recorded three wins, five poles, and 13 podium finishes during the 2019 season. Lindh was set to make his Indy Lights debut in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Currently, Lindh competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship running in the LMP3 class, recording two podiums and one pole position so far this season.

“I’m looking forward to driving the Indy Lights car again,” said Lindh. “I have not been in the car since we went out for practice in St. Pete back in March 2020. When Ricardo Juncos called me and told me he had a seat available for the remaining races, it was an easy yes for me! I was thrilled to add this to my schedule and that these final events had no conflict with my current IMSA program. I want to thank everyone who helped make this possible including Andersen Promotions, my sponsors, and my team Juncos Hollinger Racing.”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are excited to have Rasmus back on board with our team as we go to finish out the Indy Lights season. Rasmus performed great for us back in 2019 and I am confident he will have no problem transitioning back into the Indy Lights car come this weekend at Portland. Thank you to Andersen Promotions for their support in getting Rasmus back in the series, and to all of Rasmus’s supporters for this opportunity.”