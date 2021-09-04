Raikkonen out of Dutch GP after positive COVID test

Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, with Robert Kubica replacing him at Alfa Romeo.

The Finn — who announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season earlier this week — returned a positive test result on Saturday morning having tested on Friday, forcing him to isolate as per FIA COVID protocols. Alfa Romeo reserve Kubica will replace Raikkonen for the rest of the weekend, turning his first laps in FP3 at Zandvoort.

“Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN confirm that, following the latest round of testing conducted in Zandvoort in advance of the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, driver Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19,” a team statement read.

“Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team has carried out an investigation for any close contacts and there is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event. Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN wishes Kimi a speedy recovery.

“Robert has been reserve driver of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team’s C41 in three practice sessions this year. With 97 Formula 1 starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula 1 machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team.”

At present there is no further information on whether Raikkonen will be able to return in time for next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, although Dutch government regulations would permit him to leave quarantine in the Netherlands in time for the race should he return a negative test result.

If Raikkonen is unable to race next weekend, Kubica is likely to continue to fill in, with the other Alfa Romeo reserve driver Callum Ilott set for his first IndyCar start at Portland. Ilott was unavailable for Zandvoort as he is racing at the Nurburgring this weekend.

