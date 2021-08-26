We all know that racecar drivers are a different breed. Theirs is a preternatural ability to rise to a challenge that would give the rest of us significant pause. When Robert Wickens suffered his horrific accident in 2018, leaving his lower body paralyzed, he was the first to say that getting back behind the wheel of a racecar was not only possible, but also probable.

By 2020, probability had turned to certainty and possibility became opportunity.

Together with Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport, Wickens would pilot a racecar once again at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in May of 2021. He didn’t just drive it. He drove it like a champion.

“Robert’s not here to play around,” said Herta at the end of the day. “He’s improving on every single run. He’s looking at the data, and no surprise, he’s already bang on the pace.”

In this first episode of Hyundai presents, “Next Level. Robert’s Return,” we get to witness his return to the cockpit at the roller-coaster that is Mid-Ohio behind the wheel of the Hyundai VELOSTER N TCR.

Both the team and Hyundai are already well-versed in the mechanics and technology of a racecar adapted for hand controls.

Current Bryan Herta Autosport driver Michael Johnson is already racing the VELOSTER N TCR in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge Series with hand controls. Watch as with Johnson’s counsel, Wickens straps in for his first on-track foray in a racecar since that fateful day in Pocono three years ago. Proving once again that racecar drivers don’t know the meaning of impossible.