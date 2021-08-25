Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

NASCAR's Jay Fabian steps aside amid charges of animal cruelty

Nigel Kinrade/Motorsport Images

NASCAR's Jay Fabian steps aside amid charges of animal cruelty

NASCAR

NASCAR's Jay Fabian steps aside amid charges of animal cruelty

By August 25, 2021 4:23 PM

By |

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Jay Fabian has stepped away from his duties as he faces animal cruelty charges.

Fox Sports first reported the news.

Fabian (pictured at right, above, with Austin Dillon) is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27 in Mecklenburg County (NC) for two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. It is alleged Fabian willfully neglected his dogs.

NASCAR issued a statement saying, “NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment.”

Fabian became managing director of the Cup Series in 2019, replacing Richard Buck. He joined NASCAR in 2016 after working for Michael Waltrip Racing.

In the interim, Fabian’s position will be filled by different people from NASCAR’s competition department.

 

, NASCAR

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://autotimenews.com/nascars-jay-fabian-steps-aside-amid-charges-of-animal-cruelty/ NASCAR’s Jay Fabian steps aside amid charges of animal cruelty – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home