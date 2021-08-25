NASCAR's Jay Fabian steps aside amid charges of animal cruelty

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Jay Fabian has stepped away from his duties as he faces animal cruelty charges.

Fox Sports first reported the news.

Fabian (pictured at right, above, with Austin Dillon) is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27 in Mecklenburg County (NC) for two felony counts of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. It is alleged Fabian willfully neglected his dogs.

NASCAR issued a statement saying, “NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment.”

Fabian became managing director of the Cup Series in 2019, replacing Richard Buck. He joined NASCAR in 2016 after working for Michael Waltrip Racing.

In the interim, Fabian’s position will be filled by different people from NASCAR’s competition department.