New GoFundMe page launched to support Marshall and Shabral Pruett

By August 11, 2021 2:12 PM

Dear RACER nation,

Back in May of 2019, we launched a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses for Marshall Pruett’s wife Shabral, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer. The response was overwhelming, and made a very real difference to Marshall and Shabral during an exceptionally difficult time.

Last week, the Pruetts received the news that Shabral’s cancer has returned, at a time when she was still working to overcome the mobility issues caused by her first bout with the disease.

Once again, they find themselves at the beginning of a long road, but they will be able to navigate it a lot easier with your help. RACER has established a new GoFundMe campaign to help alleviate their medical and other expenses, and set Shabral onto a path toward recovery as quickly as possible.

Please click here to learn more. And on behalf of everyone at RACER, thank you.

