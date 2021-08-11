NASCAR launches STEM partnership

NASCAR and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) announced a partnership Wednesday, launching a new science and STEM program for teachers across the United States.

Through NSTA.org, K-8 science teachers will have free access to science lesson plans on aerodynamics, friction and motion, light, sound, and more. NASCAR and NSTA created the lesson plans.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSTA, a passionate community of science educators and professionals devoted to teaching and offering science resources to kids across the country,” said Pete Jung, chief marketing officer for NASCAR. “This collaboration provides NASCAR an incredible opportunity to make an impact in science education while introducing new generations to the sport.”

There will be 18 racing-themed lesson plans and a STEM at the Track resource guide on the NSTA’s website.

“It’s very important to get students excited about the everyday science around them, and the partnership between NSTA and NASCAR will provide educators with tools they can use to link important science concepts, such as force and motion and energy, to key elements of a sport so many students enjoy,” said Erika Shugart, NSTA executive director. “We are very excited about this collaboration and urge all teachers to check out the free quality lessons and activities we have ready for them as they go back to school this fall.”

Through this partnership, NASCAR will work to bring elementary and middle school students to races via free and discounted tickets and special family events hosted at NASCAR racetracks. For the second straight year, NASCAR will also support the annual National Conference on Science Education, which takes place in Chicago in 2022.