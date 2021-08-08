Heavy crash for Johnson in Nashville warm-up

Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing team will be busy ahead of today’s 5:30 p.m. ET start for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville after the open-wheel rookie crashed at nearly 175mph in morning warm-up.

Charging across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, Johnson appeared to hit a large bump, which unsettled the No. 48 Honda which spun the car into the right-side wall and back to the left wall on approach to Turn 4. The seven-time NASCAR Cup title winner climbed from the car under his own power and did not appear to be injured.

.@jimmiejohnson and the #48 crew have 4 hours to put this car back together after the crash in warmup. Challenge accepted.#INDYCAR // @MusicCityGP pic.twitter.com/5MSK6excE9 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 8, 2021

It was the second heavy crash for Johnson is less than 24 hours after he smashed the right-front suspension and wing assembly against the wall on the opening lap of qualifying. Assuming the No. 48 Honda will be repaired and ready to take the start, Johnson will motor towards the green flag in 25th place among the field of 27 cars.