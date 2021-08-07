IndyCar field shows support for Robin Miller in Nashville

Stickers carrying messages of support for RACER’s Robin Miller can be found throughout the 27-car field for this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix in Nashville.

Approved by NTT IndyCar Series president Jay Frye and distributed as each car went through Thursday’s technical inspection process, the “Get Well, Robin” stickers went for their first 180mph ride around the 2.2-mile street circuit on Friday.

And with Miller’s many fans and longtime readers asking how to get a hold of the same stickers, he’s taken the opportunity to raise funding for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital which provides free care for kids fighting cancer.

So far, nearly $2000 has been donated to St. Jude, and more sticker gifts are available for those who wish to join Miller in his fundraising campaign.

“Robin is an iconic guy for all of us,” Helio Castroneves told RACER. “We’re all pulling for him. He’s been out many times, but this is just another pit stop and he’ll be back and he’ll win this battle.”

The Music City GP promoters have also honored Miller with a trackside banner near the finish line.