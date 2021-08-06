Mazda MX-5 Cup unveils 14-race 2022 schedule

During IMSA’s “State of the Series” press conference at Road America, the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires unveiled its 2022 season schedule. For its second year under IMSA sanctioning, Mazda MX-5 Cup will include 14 races.

The 2022 season is similar to this year with two key differences: the series will return to Road America once again next year, but will be part of the NASCAR Cup event weekend rather than the IMSA event, and the series will also make a return to Virginia International Raceway.

“It was important for us to remain at high-profile events while still hitting all those driver-favorite tracks,” said Mazda Motorsports Program Manager Jonathan Applegate. “Events like the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the NASCAR Cup weekend at Road America and Petit Le Mans ensure we are providing our partners and teams with value. Plus, bringing back tracks like VIR and Watkins Glen International makes the series a popular choice for drivers.”

After a phenomenal debut with IMSA at Daytona International Raceway in 2021, the 2022 MX-5 Cup season will once again open at Daytona International Speedway, January 27-30, as part of the Rolex 24 event.

The series then stays in Florida and returns to the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with IndyCar in March. It is the only temporary street circuit on the 2022 calendar.

MX-5 Cup is back at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and back with IMSA May 13-15. After a brief hiatus from the MX-5 Cup schedule, Watkins Glen returns with IMSA as part of the Six Hours of the Glen weekend.

From there, it’s on to Road America where the MX-5 Cup teams will be paddocked alongside NASCAR’s best. The series will be part of the huge NASCAR Cup weekend, July 1-3. The journey from Watkins Glen to Road America is the only back-to-back event of the season.

VIR returns to the MX-5 Cup schedule August 26-28, having not been on the series schedule since 2016.

The 2022 season wraps up at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta during Petit Le Mans, September 28-October 1.

Continuing the format from 2021, every event on the 2022 schedule is a doubleheader, for a total of 14 races.

Date Location With January 27 – 30 Daytona International Raceway

Daytona Beach, Florida IMSA March TBA St. Petersburg street course

St. Petersburg, Florida IndyCar May 13 – 15 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio IMSA June 23 – 26 Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York IMSA July 1 – 3 Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin NASCAR August 26 – 28 Virginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia IMSA September 28 –

October 1 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Braselton, Georgia IMSA

*all events doubleheaders