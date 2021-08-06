IMSA Prototype Challenge set for single-class, five-race season in 2022

The IMSA Prototype Challenge series returns in 2022 with a five-race calendar. Only LMP3 cars homologated in 2020 or updated EVO cars will be eligible.

The season opens with a three-hour race as part of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona weekend on Jan. 21-23. All other races will be one hour and 45 minutes in length, beginning with Mid-Ohio on May 13-15, followed by Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 1-3, VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 26-28 and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

The 2022 IMSA Prototype Challenge driver champion will earn a $100,000 IMSA credit applicable toward entry fees for any 2023 WeatherTech Championship event. If there are co-champions, the $100,000 award will be divided equally between them.