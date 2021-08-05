Wagner on top in Mazda MX-5 Cup practice at Road America

The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires had its two practice sessions at Road America on Thursday. The series’ most recent race winner, Chris Nunes (No. 32 JTR Motorsports Engineering), was the quickest in Practice 1 with a lap of 2:34.773. In the second session, it was Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) on top. His time of 2:33.479 was also the quickest Mazda MX-5 Cup lap of the day.

On Friday at Road America, MX-5 Cup will qualify at 10:00am CT. Later that day, at 2:25pm CT, will be Race 1. The race will be streamed live on IMSA.com/tvlive.