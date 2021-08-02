Frijns signs new contract with Envision Virgin Racing

Robin Frijns is staying put at Envision Virgin Racing after the two sides agreed to an extension, keeping him at the Silverstone-based squad for Season 8 of the Formula E championship.

The 29-year-old Dutchman has yet to win this season, but consistency and two runner-up results currently has him sitting second in the title race heading into the final doubleheader round of the season in Berlin.

Frijns, a veteran in Formula E, joined EVR for Season 5 (2018-19), collecting two victories in their maiden season together en route to a fourth-place result in the championship. In 36 races with the team, Frijns has scored two wins, eight podiums, one pole and scored 253 points.

“I am very happy to stay at Envision Virgin Racing for another season,” Frijns said. “We have a great car and a very talented, dedicated team who are doing a phenomenal job. Together we’ve managed to achieve a lot of consistency in one of the most unpredictable and competitive racing series in the world, which isn’t easy and is one of the reasons that has got us to the top of the standings.

“Having Nick (Cassidy) in the team is great too – we work very well together and complement each other. The level of skill on the Formula E grid is incredibly high and this championship gets tougher every year, so you definitely need the best team around you to succeed. But I think that, overall, we’re in a very strong position heading into the last two races of this year and into Season 8.”

Sylvain Filippi, managing director and CTO at EVR, expressed his excitement in retaining Frijns.

“Robin has proven himself time and time again during the years he has competed with us,” Filippi said. “He is an integral part of our team and has a great relationship with everyone here. That, combined with his mature approach to racing and his strategic thinking, has resulted in a very solid performance on track which has contributed enormously to the team’s success.

“Retaining Robin was a clear and a natural choice for us. He has achieved a lot but has a lot of potential still, and we’re thrilled to have him in the team for another season and see what he can deliver in the next couple of races and, of course, next year.”

Franz Jung, vice president at Envision Group and chairman of the board at EVR, added, “I am delighted that Robin will continue to race for the Envision Virgin Racing team. His unquestionable talent, speed, focus and commitment have pushed the team forward this season. He is a perfect fit for the team and keeping him onboard will also provide important stability and continuity for the future.”