NHRA Winternationals returns to season-opening date for 2022

By July 30, 2021 3:17 PM

NHRA and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona announced that the Winternationals will return to their traditional dates opening the Camping World Drag Racing Series season in 2022.

This year’s Winternationals were scheduled to run in April as the second round of the season before being moved to this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Next season’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Presented By ProtectTheHarvest.com is scheduled for Feb. 17-20.

“We are thrilled to start our 2022 season at Pomona with the NHRA Winternationals,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA vp of Track Management and Operations. “The Pomona facility holds so much history and we’re excited to return to our traditional NHRA Winternationals dates for 2022.”

The historic Pomona track hosts two of NHRA’s most significant events: the NHRA Winternationals and the Auto Club NHRA Finals. The 2021 NHRA Finals is slated for Nov. 11-14.

